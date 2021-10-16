Saturday 10-16 Sportscast & Schedule/ Friday Results

BIG SKY FOOTBALL: Portland State benefits from five takeaways to top visiting Idaho State at Hillsboro Stadium.Big picture: Portland State improves to 3-4 overall, 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play heading into its bye week. The Vikings were led by their defense, which came up with five takeaways that turned into 17 PSU points. The Bengals (1-5, 1-3) turned over the ball on their first three possessions, helping the Viks build a quick 17-0 lead. PSU put away the win with Beau Kelly touchdown catches on either side of halftime to lead 31-7. The Vikings covered 72 yards in seven...

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO