Saturday 10-16 Sportscast & Schedule/ Friday Results

By Mike McBride
seguintoday.com
 9 days ago

Seguin football def. S.A.-McCollum 37-14 (clinches playoff berth) Seguin volleyball lost to...

seguintoday.com

NWI.com

Check out local college results from Sunday, Oct. 10, and late results from Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

(Saturday & Sunday results combined) Final team scores: 1. Parkland College 295-287=582, 2. Chicago State 290-297=587, 3. Purdue Northwest 314-314=628, 4. Indiana Northwest 396-377=773. Individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Corey Neville (Parkland) 72-70=142; 7. Alex Bishop (PNW) 79-70=149; 9. Dylan Adair (PNW) 76-75=151; 12. Todd Gervase (IUN) 75-81=156;...
CROWN POINT, IN
seguintoday.com

Week 9 Seguin, Navarro, Marion Football Recaps

(Seguin) – Buda-Johnson handed Seguin its football shutout in more than a decade and its first district loss of the season Friday night in a 14-0 defensive struggle at Matador Stadium. The last time Seguin was shut out before Friday was Week 7 of the 2011 season in a 31-0...
SEGUIN, TX
KREX

Saturday Football Updates: 10/16/21

The Central Warriors defeat the Greeley Central Wildcats with a final score of 25-20. The Montrose Indians defeat the Vista Ridge Wolves on the road with a final score of 42-28. The Colorado Mesa Mavericks defeat the Fort Lewis Skyhawks on the road with a final score of 55-3.
MONTROSE, CO
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday, Oct. 16: Vikings 31, Bengals 10

BIG SKY FOOTBALL: Portland State benefits from five takeaways to top visiting Idaho State at Hillsboro Stadium.Big picture: Portland State improves to 3-4 overall, 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play heading into its bye week. The Vikings were led by their defense, which came up with five takeaways that turned into 17 PSU points. The Bengals (1-5, 1-3) turned over the ball on their first three possessions, helping the Viks build a quick 17-0 lead. PSU put away the win with Beau Kelly touchdown catches on either side of halftime to lead 31-7. The Vikings covered 72 yards in seven...
IDAHO STATE
The News-Gazette

Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk 10-16-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Steve Kelly and Loren Tate talk sports with Tom Ackerman (KMOX-St. Louis), Scott Richey (News-Gazette sportswriter), Will Leitch (mlb.com), Paul Klee (sportswriter for The Gazette, Colorado), and David Jones (pennlive.com).
SPORTS
9NEWS

Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/16/21)

DENVER — The regular season of the Colorado high school football season is coming down its final stretch!. Teams took the field for Week 8 this weekend, and the 9Preps team has coverage from across the state. Included in the Saturday (October 16) morning Prep Rally:. 9Preps Game of the...
DENVER, CO
seguintoday.com

Oct. 19 TLU, Seguin, Marion Volleyball Recaps

(Seguin) – Texas Lutheran Volleyball defeated Our Lady of the Lake in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21, on Tuesday at Memorial Gymnasium. The Bulldogs improve to 13-9 (4-4 SCAC) on the season. Tuesday’s sweep made for the 10th sweep of the season for the Bulldogs. Paige Day, Tanyse Moehrig-Woodard, &...
SEGUIN, TX

