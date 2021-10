There could be a lot of home games in store for Elkhart County teams after the IHSAA football draw was released on Sunday evening. Jimtown, Concord, Elkhart, Goshen and NorthWood all open the tournament with home games. The first four schools could be back at home the next week with victories, with only NorthWood going on the road if they can get past conference rival Northridge.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO