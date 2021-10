The arrival of the Guernica of Pablo Picasso to Spain 40 years ago after a roaming life by different countries and being under the custody of the Museum of Modern Art of New York (MOMA) opened a new artistic dimension in our country. That fact, occurred on October 25, 1981, is the one who has inspired the documentary the Guernica in five senses, produced by UETV and that this Sunday emits Telemadrid at 23.15.

MUSEUMS ・ 12 HOURS AGO