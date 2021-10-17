CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Fix VALORANT DirectX Runtime error on Windows 11/10

The Windows Club
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome VALORANT players are reporting that they can’t run the game due to the DirectX Runtime error on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig. If you’re affected by a similar issue, then you’re at the right place! In this post, we will identify potential causes, as well as provide...

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

This app brings back the Windows 10 context menu on Windows 11

A free app lets you restore the classic context menu on Windows 11. An app called Windows 11 Classic Context Menu restores the classic context menu on Windows 11. You can also do this through the Registry on Windows 11, but the app provides a one-click solution. Some have criticized...
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

Windows 11 Search Bar Not Working? Here’s 7 Ways to Fix It

For many Windows users, the Windows Search bar is the most important utility. On a Windows 11 device, however, you may find this option disabled. This is, in fact, a common issue facing those who plan to get the free upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. There’s no single reason behind it being disabled. Therefore, our solutions below range from quick, easy fixes to more elaborate troubleshooting, including a reset option.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

How to fix Media Center error on Windows 10

Some users prefer using Media Center for their multimedia needs, but sometimes issues with this application can appear. You can also read our guide on how to resolve Windows Media Center on Windows 10 through verified solutions made by the tech savviest. Checking the solutions below you can resolve this...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Windows 11 Is Breaking People's Taskbars: Here's How to Fix That

Windows 11 began rolling out to eligible PCs on October 5, 2021, but fans didn't feel so enthusiastic about Microsoft’s premier product as Windows 11 is looking unfinished. It is such a mess that Windows 11’s taskbar, one of the highlight features of the new OS, is broken for some users.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runtime#Directx#Windows Update
onmsft.com

How to enable Hibernate in Windows 10 or Windows 11

Normally when you think of moving away from their PC for a while, a shutdown is probably the first thing that comes to mind before you actually leave the desk. Sleep mode might probably be a close second. But what do you do if you'd like to resume your work from where you left it, instead of starting off everything from scratch?
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix Unable to update the Minecraft Runtime Environment

This post provides the solutions to fix the “Unable to update the Minecraft Runtime Environment” error in Minecraft. This error usually occurs in Minecraft Java Edition. According to the users, whenever they start the Minecraft Launcher, Minecraft throws the following error message:. Minecraft Launcher – Unable to update the Minecraft...
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Error Code 0x4005(16389) when upgrading Windows

In this guide, we are going to discuss how to fix error 0x4005(16389) when upgrading Windows. Several users have reportedly experienced this error code while performing an in-place upgrade to Windows 11/10. The error code says “Unable to make changes to your software” message followed by a long error message when triggered.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the Windows 11 Installation Assistant Error 0x8007007f

Windows 11 has finally rolled out, and Windows users are rushing to experience Microsoft’s newest operating system for themselves. While many users have successfully upgraded to Windows 11, others have reported an 0x8007007f error when upgrading via the Windows 11 Installation Assistant. Bugs are relatively familiar with a major Windows...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Valorant
NewsBreak
Windows 10
TechRadar

Windows 11 joins Windows 10 in breaking printers

If you hoped that updating to Windows 11 would spare you from the ongoing printer issues in Windows 10, then we have some bad news for you. As reported by MSPoweruser, Microsoft has confirmed three new printer-related problems caused by compatibility issues across both operating systems. The notorious PrintNightmare vulnerabilities...
COMPUTERS
windowslatest.com

Windows 11 KB5006674 comes with compatibility fixes

Windows 11 KB5006674 is the first cumulative update for the new operating system and it comes with minor bug fixes only. Since Windows 10 launch in 2015, Microsoft has been focusing on “Windows as a service” and the model is also applicable for Windows 11. KB5006674 update includes non-security compatibility fixes, and if you leave Windows Update to get updates on its own schedule, this patch will download and install automatically.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix a Blank Windows 10 Security Screen

Windows Security offers built-in protection for Windows systems to keep your computer and files secure at no extra cost. However, at times when you try to open the app, it shows a blank screen. Windows Defender is usually affected due to the presence of another antivirus in your PC. Here...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10

In this guide we show you how to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10. There really is a lot to love about Windows 11, but there is no getting away from the fact that it is not going to be to everyone's liking. The fact that Microsoft has made...
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

5 ways to restart Windows 10 or Windows 11

Whether your PC feels bogged down due to too many apps, or if you’ve just installed a new software that requires a restart, a quick Windows reboot can be an answer to many Windows errors. In fact, computer restart, as a solution, is not limited only to Windows. It's used...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Waves V13 delivers Apple M1 & Windows 11 compatibility, improvements & fixes

Waves Audio has announced the availability of Waves V13, bringing native M1 compatibility with ARM Silicon computers, compatibility for all DAWs providing Windows 11 support, HiDPI graphics for selected plugins, and more. Changes in Waves V13. New: Hi-resolution (HiDPI) graphics for the Abbey Road RS124, Scheps Omni Channel, and Kaleidoscopes.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

FIX: Corrupt registry in Windows 10

Windows registries, alongside DLLs, are usually the first elements that you should check out when dealing with most Windows issues. Like all types of digital data, registries can also be corrupted, and we will be covering some of the fundamental steps that need to be taken if that happens. Luckily,...
SOFTWARE
tweaklibrary.com

How Virtual Desktop in Windows 11 Is Different From Windows 10?

At this very moment tell us what all programs are running on your computer’s desktop? Probably many. Let’s take a regular scenario – you probably have games, office-related applications, word processors, browsers, everything running on the same desktop. This means to access one program, you will have to minimize the other. You might even snap Windows, but even that won’t let you enjoy a program’s maximum view or functionality. Plus, there are countless other downsides to running different programs on the same desktop. How about we tell you that you can now have a separate Virtual Desktop for each application in Windows 11. This way you can keep your personal and professional applications separate, probably assign a separate desktop to your favorite games, and so on.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Windows 11 Build 22000.282 is here and has several fixes

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Insiders on the Beta and Release Preview channels now have access to the Windows...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Fix Steam Friends List not working on Windows PC

In previous posts, we have shown you how to find and use Steam Friend Codes, how to fix Steam not signing in to Friends, how to fix Steam FRIENDS NETWORK UNREACHABLE error, as well as how to fix Error adding Friend on Steam. In this post, we provide you with solutions on how to fix Steam Friends List not working on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy