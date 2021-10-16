CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks waive center Derek Grant, defenseman Greg Pateryn

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 7 days ago
Derek Grant Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks have placed a pair of players on waivers Saturday as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that Anaheim has waived center Derek Grant and defenseman Greg Pateryn.

Grant’s third stint with Anaheim hasn’t gone as well as his second did. While he twice hit double digits in goals in his second tenure with the Ducks, he has struggled offensively since rejoining them last October. Last season, he managed just six goals and nine assists in 46 games and was held off the scoresheet in his first two contests this season. The 31-year-old has managed a faceoff win percentage of more than 50% in each year of his career, which could be appealing to some teams. But his $1.5M cap hit for this season and next will likely scare those teams off. Anaheim will receive $1.125M in cap relief if he clears and is sent to the minors.

As for Pateryn, his stock has dipped considerably since he signed a three-year, $6.75M contract with Minnesota back in 2018. He has played in just 33 NHL games over the past two seasons and cleared waivers a year ago when he was on that deal, spending most of the season the taxi squad for Colorado and San Jose. Pateryn inked a one-year, two-way deal with Anaheim this summer that pays the minimum of $750K in the NHL and $300K in the minors.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

