Congress & Courts

U.S. Attorney responds to Bauer’s arguments in federal case

By MARCIE SCHELLHAMMER marcie@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 8 days ago

The U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia is asking a federal judge to reject Pauline Bauer’s motions in her case, at one point calling her arguments “disconnected, rambling and nonsensical.”. Bauer, of Kane, was charged after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., as she was...

Missoulian

Opinion: Resist U.S. Attorney General’s attack on parents

I was shocked to learn last week that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the FBI and federal prosecutors to charge parents who speak up at school board meetings under domestic terrorism and civil rights laws. Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana Leif Johnson delivered this message to the Montana County Attorneys Association, and has provided a follow-up letter explaining the federal claim of urgency in this matter.
Journal Record

Referee hears arguments in mining conflict of interest case

The Oklahoma Department of Mines put its thumb on the scales of informal hearings for proposed aggregate mining permits when it failed to tell all parties that a hearing officer and an attorney for mining companies used to be married and had a child together, an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee heard Wednesday.
chautauquatoday.com

Ross Sworn In as U.S. Attorney for WDNY

The new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York was officially sworn into office on Monday. Trini Ross was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden on July 26th and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on September 30th. President Biden signed Ross' commission on October 5th, and Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford administered the oath of office to Ross on Monday. Ross says, "It is an honor to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff in our office, as well as our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local levels, as we all work together to uphold the mission of the Department of Justice. I also look forward to working with our community partners as we strive to make the neighborhoods throughout our district safe and secure for all residents." Ross most recently served as the Director of Investigations, Legal Division, with the National Science Foundation's Office of Inspector General since 2018. She received her Bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Fredonia in 1988.
coalvalleynews.com

Thompson confirmed as U.S. Attorney

On Aug. 10, President Joe Biden nominated then Boone and Lincoln County Circuit Judge William Thompson (pictured) to be the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. On Sept. 30, his nomination was reported out of committee by voice vote. On Oct. 5 his nomination was confirmed in...
Law & Crime

‘I Am Definitely Not an Angel’: Man in U.S. on Political Asylum Thanks Taxpayers for His Federal Public Defender in Jan. 6 Case

A federal judge on Tuesday morning declined a request by prosecutors to sentence a man who admitted he was present inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to one month of home confinement. Rather, Judge Trevor McFadden decided that defendant Eliel Rosa would be sufficiently deterred from any future criminal activity by serving 12 months on probation, performing 100 hours of community service, and pay $500 in restitution.
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
WWD

Major News Organizations Join Forces to Urge Court to Rethink Decision on Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. A number of major news organizations have urged the U.S. Court of Appeals to rethink its September decision to partially revive a defamation suit by California Rep. Devin Nunes against journalist Ryan Lizza and Hearst Magazines over a 2018 Esquire story on Nunes’ family farm. The story, titled “Devin Nunes’s Family Farm Is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret,” alleged that the congressman’s family had moved the dairy farm from California to Iowa, in a town that is heavily reliant on undocumented labor. A district court judge originally tossed out the suit, but in September,...
urbancny.com

Attorney General’s Office Responds to Recent Cuomo Attacks

New York – The Office of the Attorney General today released the following statement in response to attacks made by former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin. This statement can be attributed to a spokesperson for the office:. “Another day, another baseless attack by the former governor who resigned so...
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
WSAZ

New U.S. attorney takes oath

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new U.S. attorney was sworn in Wednesday in West Virginia. William S. Thompson took the oath to represent the Southern District of the Mountain State. Thompson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 5 after being nominated in August by President Joe Biden. He...
