CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Bears release impressive hype video for Bears-Packers rivalry game

By Tony Crumpton
chicagobearshq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears will take on their rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday at...

www.chicagobearshq.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers Have Suffered Another Tough Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are quickly losing their depth on defense. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had troubling news to report about one of the team’s pass rushers. Chauncey Rivers, a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. He could be placed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Fox
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Got Fined For Taunting Fans

Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bears Game Sunday: Bears vs Packers odds and prediction for NFL Week 6 game

We are a few days away from the NFC North rivalry game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. If you are wanting to attend this game at Soldier Field, realize that these tickets will not come cheap. If you check out StubHub or SeatGeek, be prepared to pay at least three times the face value. For most of us, sitting on your couch and watching from the comfort of your very own home is good enough.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Previewing Packers game versus Bears

(WFRV) – Another edition of Locker Room aired on Local 5 Tuesday evening, hosted by Sports Director Burke Griffin and co-host/former Packer Jarrett Bush. They took a look back on the crazy Packers win versus the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. In this week’s edition of ‘Behind Enemy Lines’, Burke caught up with WGN’s Lauren Magiera […]
NFL
bleachernation.com

Bears-Packers is This Week’s Most Important Game for the NFC Playoff Picture

Bears-Packers Week is always BIG. You can throw out the record books when these two meet! And not just because Green Bay has taken the all-time series lead, either. But also, because this game always finds a way to take on bigger meaning for one reason or another. This week’s showdown will be no different.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers at Bears: Insider Knowledge

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) will face the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Get to know the foe with Bear Digest’s Gene Chamberlain. All summer, all I heard about was the greatness of Justin Fields. He probably fed into that a little bit when he talked about how “slow” the game was following a preseason game. He might wind up being great – he sure as heck was at Ohio State – but, like all the other rookie quarterbacks, he’s off to a slow start. How’s he done, what’s his upside and how will he challenge the Packers?
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Bears-Packers rivalry renewed with fresh QB confrontation

Justin Fields versus Aaron Rodgers will be a go on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the longtime rival Green Bay Packers. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Fields will be under center for Chicago after the rookie hyperextended his left knee during a Week 5 road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.Fields returned to the game after being examined to guide Chicago (3-2) to a win. The Bears are aiming to take control of the NFC North from the Packers (4-1).
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers-Bears is the Biggest Game of the Young Season

Bears week. It goes without saying that this week is different than any other for the Packers. But history aside, this Packers-Bears match-up is shaping up to be a pivotal match-up in the battle for the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers always speaks about how the #1 team goal is always to win the division, and Sunday presents a big opportunity to take a step towards another division crown. The Packers dominance over the NFC North, and the Bears in particular, has been well documented. Matt LaFleur is 12-1 in his career against the NFC North, and as Zach Kruse pointed out earlier this week- the Packers are 19-3 against the Bears since 2011.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Green Bay Packers are 9-1 against the Chicago Bears since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success next Sunday. The Packers and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Green Bay won both of their matches against Chicago last season (41-25 and 35-16) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
NFL
247Sports

Bears vs. Packers: What to watch for in Week 6

For the first time in the 2021 regular season, the Chicago Bears find themselves over the .500 mark at 3-2. Following their 20-9 victory in Las Vegas over the Raiders, they’ll head back to Soldier Field to take on the 4-1 Green Bay Packers in a key showdown for first place in the NFC North.
NFL
wtmj.com

Larrivee reminisces on Packers vs. Bears rivalry with WTMJ

Wayne Larrivee will call his 74th Packers vs. Bears rivalry game on Sunday at Soldier Field. Of all of the iconic moments between these two teams over the years, a handful stick out to the voice of the Packers. “Obviously, the NFC title game after the 2010 season,” Larrivee reminisced...
NFL
spectrumnews1.com

Packers at Bears preview: 3 things to watch for at Soldier Field Sunday

The Packers renew their intense rivalry with the Bears Sunday at Noon at Soldier Field in Chicago. This is meeting number 203 between the Packers and Bears. The Packers have dominated in recent years to wrest control of the overall lead in the series, 101-95 with six ties. Here are...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy