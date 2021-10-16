WATCH: Bears release impressive hype video for Bears-Packers rivalry game

Bears week. It goes without saying that this week is different than any other for the Packers. But history aside, this Packers-Bears match-up is shaping up to be a pivotal match-up in the battle for the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers always speaks about how the #1 team goal is always to win the division, and Sunday presents a big opportunity to take a step towards another division crown. The Packers dominance over the NFC North, and the Bears in particular, has been well documented. Matt LaFleur is 12-1 in his career against the NFC North, and as Zach Kruse pointed out earlier this week- the Packers are 19-3 against the Bears since 2011.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO