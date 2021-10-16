CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fragile internet is a threat

By TAE KIM
Bradford Era
 8 days ago

It has been a rough few months for the internet. In June, Fastly Inc.’s content delivery network failure forced some of the world’s biggest e-commerce and media websites offline. Later, there were massive data breaches at T-Mobile US Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch streaming service. And last week, Facebook Inc.’s main...

www.bradfordera.com

