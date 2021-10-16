CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts News: After tearful farewell in Philly, Wentz super fan to attend Texans game

By Stampede Blue
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Carson Wentz’s biggest fans is coming to see him play against the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Carson Wentz reacts to shocking loss in career game vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz just had the most prolific passing game of his NFL career. Too bad it came in a Colts loss. Wentz set career-high marks in passing yards (402), quarterback rating (128.5) and yards per attempt (11.5) against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, but he was outdueled by a historic Lamar Jackson in a 31-25 overtime loss.
NFL
KFYR-TV

Wentz played well but Colts lost

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday night, Carson Wentz threw for more than 400 yards for the first time in his N.F.L. career, but you’ll have to excuse him if he’s not rejoicing over it because the Colts lost to the Ravens in overtime. Carson completed 71 percent of his 35-passes...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Houston Chronicle

Texans: Looking ahead to Colts

Looking ahead to the Texans' next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. 1. After an 0-3 start for the first time since 2011, the Colts won 27-17 at Miami. They’re back on the road Monday night at Baltimore. Defeating the Ravens will be a challenge because Baltimore has won three consecutive games after an overtime loss at Las Vegas in their opener. An upset at Baltimore would keep them close to Tennessee for first place in the AFC South and put them in position to reach .500 with a victory over the Texans.
NFL
USA Today

Colts-Texans: 11 prop bets for Sunday's game

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a wobbly start this season, but a vulnerable opponent is on tap this weekend. The Colts (1-4) play host to the Houston Texans (1-4) at 1 p.m. EDT at Lucas Oil Stadium in a matchup of AFC South rivals. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has...
NFL
INFORUM

Colts kicking game spoils Carson Wentz' return to Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore's Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to 16 fourth-quarter points and then a touchdown in overtime for a 31-25 victory over former NDSU quarterback Carson Wentz' Indianapolis Colts. The Colts, who led 25-9 entering the fourth quarter, still could have won the game, the Ravens' rally aside....
NFL
247Sports

Houston Texans: Tyrod Taylor not expected to return for Indianapolis Colts game, coach David Culley says

Ahead of Sunday's divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans coach David Culley said at a press conference on Monday that he does not think starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor will come off Injured Reserve this week according to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. Taylor has been on IR with a hamstring injury since after Week 2's loss to the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Colts News
chatsports.com

Colts News: Carson Wentz takes another step forward, but focus remains on team

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz put in one of the best overall performances of his career in Monday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, registering single-game career-highs in passing yards, passer rating and yards-per-attempt. But t. The Colts squandered a 19-point second half lead to fall, 31-25, to the Baltimore...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor staying on IR through Colts game?

Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been on the injured reserve list since he went down with a hamstring issue during the Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, meaning he could be cleared to return to the active roster for this coming Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Carson Wentz said there was some good to take away from the Colts’ loss to Baltimore. “Unfortunately, I have said that too many times this year — that there is good we can learn from,” Wentz said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, every week, it is a little better and a little better, and we have played some good teams. And so, for us, we cannot get caught up in the record or where we are at or how that looks. We just have to come out and try and go 1-0 every week and just keep learning from these little moments. Like, tonight, I mean this is a huge opportunity to show what we can do. And I thought we did a good job. Just not good enough.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins. » The lone change on here is Brett Hundley moving into the No. 2 quarterback spot after being elevated to the 53-man roster over the weekend. » Carson Wentz set a career high with 402 passing yards in the Colts'...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts News: Colts seeking answers after Ravens’ epic comeback

INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Eberflus cycled through his rolodex of defensive calls during the fourth quarter Monday night, but nothing the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator dialed up could slow down Baltimore. Where the Colts go from here hinges on how quickly they put Monday night behind them physically as well as...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Texans @ Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans in Week 6. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 39th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 29-9. Last season, Indianapolis swept the series with wins in Week 13 and Week 15.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Texans-Colts Regular Season 2021: Schedule, Game Time, TV Channel, Radio, And Online Streaming

Second place in the AFC South is on the line Sunday in Indianapolis when the 1-4 Colts host the 1-4 Texans. A conference championship game preview it is not. But it is an opportunity to see if Davis Mills can build on the success he experienced against the Patriots last week, and we’ll also learn whether Carson Wentz and the Colts can shake off the malaise from what was quite simply a brutal meltdown against the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Here’s how to catch the Week Six clash at Lucas Oil Stadium:
NFL
Katy Times

Texans face key division game against Colts

There’s no time for the Texans to feel sorry for themselves. Despite coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Patriots, Houston has to find a way to shake off the loss and bounce back, as they face a divisional rival this week in the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans are off...
NFL
WISH-TV

Colts QB Carson Wentz talks to WISH-TV ahead of Texans game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will play host to the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts, at 1-4 on the season, will begin a four-out-of-five game home stretch. News 8 talked exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. In the interview, the Colts QB discussed these tops and more:
NFL
chatsports.com

Quick Hits: Texans v. Colts

QB DAVIS MILLS (rookie) completed 21 of 29 passes (74.4 pct.) & set career highs in pass yards (312), TD passes (3) & rating (141.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy