MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time in well over a decade, change is coming to who or how many people sit on Georgetown County Council from the Waccamaw Neck. The 'Neck' is a portion of the county sliced in between the Waccamaw River and the Atlantic Ocean. At its northernmost part sits the Horry County line in Murrells Inlet, and the southern portion makes up the Hammock Coast or South Strand ending at the rivers congregation point at Winyah Bay just before Georgetown.

MURRELLS INLET, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO