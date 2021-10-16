CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia's civil war may be getting worse

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 8 days ago

The civil war in Ethiopia is almost a year old now. Government forces there are on a new offensive. Millions of people have fled their homes, and the United Nations says parts of the country are on the verge of famine. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been traveling through Ethiopia this past...

stlpublicradio.org

As civil war rages in Ethiopia, Missouri’s Tigrayans find support and community

Nov. 4 will mark one year since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive in the region of Tigray — a move that plunged the east African country into deadly civil war between the Ethiopian military and the Tigray People's Liberation Front. For Tigrayans living in the U.S.,...
WORLD
mainepublic.org

Portland rally draws attention to war in Ethiopia's Tigray region

The event drew dozens of Tigrayans from across Maine and New England to rally on the steps of Portland City Hall and march through downtown. Organizers said the goal was to raise awareness of the war that has gripped the Tigray region for nearly a year, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.
PORTLAND, ME
NPR

Johnson & Johnson Booster Shots, Slain British MP, Ethiopia's Civil War

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel recommends booster shots for those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The killing of a British lawmaker is called an act of terrorism, and is prompting a review of security protocols. Ethiopia's civil war is entering a new phase, with civilians not only in the path of violence but also facing famine.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
stlpublicradio.org

Tuesday: Midwest Tigrayans reflect on Ethiopia’s deadly civil war

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. November 4, 2021, marks one year since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive in the region of Tigray — a move that plunged the east African country into deadly civil war between the Ethiopian military and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
WORLD
arcamax.com

Commentary: Don't ignore the war in Ethiopia

Outsiders often view Africa as one large zone of war, poverty and tragedy. It’s not, but armed conflict is ongoing today in about a dozen of Africa’s 54 countries. While all of these conflicts are tragic, some are more relevant to the outside world than others. Ethiopia’s conflict is one...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia launches air strikes in northern and western Tigray

Ethiopia's military on Sunday launched two air strikes on what a government official said were rebel-held facilities in Tigray, the seventh and eighth bombardments in its war-torn northern region in a week. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a war against the TPLF since last November, though Tigray itself had seen little combat since late June, when the rebels seized control of much of Ethiopia's northernmost region and the military largely withdrew.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Latest: EU, US voice 'grave' concern over Sudan upheaval

CAIRO — The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern,” after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister. “The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country. “As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance,” the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sudan's PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup

CAIRO — (AP) — Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and other senior officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman...
AFRICA
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
The Associated Press

Ex-soldiers protest in Guatemala to get civil war payment

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former soldiers who are demanding they be paid a war-time bonus for serving in Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war burst onto the grounds of the country’s congress building Tuesday and set several vehicles on fire. The protesters broke down gates leading into the building’s parking lot and...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UN: Syria constitution drafting process 'big disappointment'

The first round of talks between the Syrian government and the opposition to draft constitutional reforms in Geneva ended in disappointment and no new date has been set for the next meeting, the United Nations envoy for Syria said Friday. The talks started Monday following a nine-month hiatus of the U.N.-led meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee where government, opposition and civil society are represented. This week, the delegations returned to Geneva after mediation by Geir Pedersen, the U.N. envoy for Syria. They had agreed on a mechanism to begin drafting the constitution for the war-torn country, part of...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD
AFP

Armed forces detain PM and other leaders in Sudan 'coup'

Armed forces detained Sudan's prime minister over his refusal to support their "coup" on Monday, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between the military and civilian figures sharing power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. It added that "after refusing to support the coup, an army force detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location".
WORLD

