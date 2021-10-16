CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Caleb Williams Announced as Oklahoma's Starting Quarterback

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhXLq_0cTdiNaK00

NORMAN — Seven games into his college football career, Caleb Williams has taken over the starting job as Oklahoma’s quarterback.

Williams was announced as the Sooners’ starter just minutes before kickoff of OU’s home game on Saturday night against TCU.

He's the first Oklahoma true freshman to start at QB since current receivers coach Cale Gundy inn 1990.

The freshman from Washington, DC, electrified the fan base with his performance off the bench in last week’s 55-48 victory over Texas in Dallas. He ran for 88 yards and a touchdown and threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Sooners back from a 28-7 deficit.

It’s expected that Spencer Rattler — who is in full uniform, went through pregame warm-ups, and took his place at the coin toss as one of OU’s team captains — will play for the Sooners at some point against the Horned Frogs.

Comments / 0

AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas QuoteBook

Once again, the Oklahoma Sooners managed to rally from a slow start and pull out a tough win on Saturday rallying from a 4th quarter deficit to knock off the Kansas Jayhawks 35-23 to remain undefeated on the season at 8-0. After another nail-biting win, Sooner players and coaches discusses...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas: Three Keys to the Game

Oklahoma’s offense has gotten right since Caleb Williams became the quarterback. In one start against TCU and the second half of the Texas game, he’s 34-of-48 (71 percent) for 507 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also run the football for 154 on just 13 carries (11.8 average).
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma GameDay: X-Factors

Oklahoma backup quarterbacks usually get a chance to shine against Kansas. This time, that’s Spencer Rattler’s role. Rattler, who’s reportedly endured health issues this week, should be OK to go when Lincoln Riley decides Kansas has seen enough of Caleb Williams. Rattler, who began the season as the Heisman betting favorite and projected No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, isn’t much of a drop-off. If Williams comes out of the game with 48 points on the scoreboard, it’ll be Rattler who gives the Sooners a chance to get quickly into the 60s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Kansas Postgame

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks discusses the Sooners' 35-23 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Lawrence to move to 8-0 on the season. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to...
KANSAS STATE
Person
Cale Gundy
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

LAWRENCE, KS — Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Kansas game. Just refresh your browser to see the latest posts. I don’t know what I just witnessed. Caleb Williams is of a different breed. - JC 2:04 p.m. I can’t believe what Caleb Williams just did.
LAWRENCE, KS
AllSooners

Oklahoma Slips Down AP Poll After Close Call in Lawrence

It wasn’t the prettiest showing, but the Oklahoma Sooners once again found a way to win on Saturday knocking off the Kansas Jayhawks 35-23 to improve to 8-0 on the season and extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams continued to dazzle, bouncing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma GameDay: Under the Radar

Jaden Knowles knows how to read a radar. But Saturday at Kansas, the thought here is that he’ll be performing under the radar. Oklahoma will get a big lead against KU, and Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray will be sheltered on the sideline. Maybe it’s a perfect time for Marcus Major to finally return to the field. But Knowles — aka “Weatherman J” for his acumen as a meteorology student — deserves a shot to carry the rock. He’s earned it. The 5-foot-7, 195-pound Knowles is a fun, exciting, talented running back with good vision and great balance. Give him 8-10 carries in Lawrence in the game’s later stages, and he might run for 100 yards and a couple touchdowns.
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Washington Dc#College Football#American Football#Norman#Ou#Tcu
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Kansas

Watch some of the key moments from when Kansas had the ball in Oklahoma's 35-23 win over the Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 23. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today,...
KANSAS STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas: One Big Thing

There’s one thing Oklahoma needs from its trip Saturday to Kansas: no more injuries. The unbeaten Sooners are beaten up. And time is the only thing that will help heal OU’s wounds. On defense, lineman Jalen Redmond, cornerback Woodi Washington, nickel back Jeremiah Criddell and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell have all...
FOOTBALL
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas: Our Picks

Lincoln Riley has an interesting dilemma: as this thing gets out of hand, when does he put in Spencer Rattler? But what if it doesn’t get all that out of hand? The Sooners are literally limping into their open date — still down the road after next week’s game with Texas Tech — and are missing key personnel. The defense is wracked with injuries, and now they’re starting to pile up on offense. It’s so bad that Lincoln Riley canceled the usual Monday practice in favor of a light walk-through and film session. He wouldn’t do that for anybody but Kansas. The Jayhawks are clearly not a good football team. But news that OU players essentially got a day off from their normal routine will agitate and inspire them (and could send the wrong message to the Sooners). Also, all those injuries haven’t magically healed overnight (and if they did, why would guys rejoin the team for a game at Kansas?). And frankly, Oklahoma’s defense hasn’t been very good the last three weeks and is susceptible to big pass plays. OU is a 38-point favorite and wins comfortably, but it’s not the blowout many expect.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Kansas Jayhawks: By the Numbers

The No. 3-ranked Oklahoma Sooners head to Lawrence this weekend looking to move to 8-0 for the first time since 2004. OU quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to make his second start, as the true freshman has revitalized the Sooner offense. But while the offense has taken steps forward in...
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Makes Midseason Watch List

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is among 16 coaches on the midseason Bobby Dodd Award watch list. The list was unveiled Thursday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl. The Dodd Trophy goes to college football’s top coach “while also stressing the importance of scholarship,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 90

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman can't believe a lot of what they witnessed on Saturday in Lawrence as Oklahoma survived a major scare at Kansas. From OU's lack of preparedness to KU's unexpected fight to Caleb Williams' swooping in and saving the day with his fourth-quarter heroics, OU's 35-23 victory had plenty of shocking elements.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Why Oklahoma Players Enter the NFL 'Prepared' to Make an Immediate, Lasting Impact

There seems to be more Oklahoma Sooners making headlines in the NFL these days. OU coach Lincoln Riley has noticed it, too. And he thinks he knows the reason why. “I think a lot of places take pride in when they get drafted and that’s it,” Riley said on Thursday. “We’ve always really said, ‘We want you to be prepared when you go in there.’ ”
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma Impressed Elite DL Recruit on Official Visit

Oklahoma has gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. In back-to-back weeks, the Sooners have gone into Florida to earn the commitment of elite defensive line prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and then won a recruiting battle in their own back yard with heralded defensive back Gentry Williams.
NFL
