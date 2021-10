Despite the fact that Call of Duty Vanguard has yet to be released, there is already speculation about what next year’s title will be called. If you do, however, think that the franchise is already suffering from something of a naming or identity issue, then it seems things are only (likely) set to get even worse as following a Twitter post by reliable leak source ‘@_Tom_Henderson‘ he is already claiming that COD 2022 is (probably) set to be called ‘Modern Warfare II’.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO