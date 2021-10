The first EU vs NA match of Worlds 2021 pitted the MAD Lions against Team Liquid!. Jumping into game, all eyes were on the top lane Camille vs Jax matchup that could snowball to a win by itself if one side won hard enough. Knowing that, it was TL who made the first move there, diving Armut under his tower and killing him for First Blood at only three minutes in. TL kept up the pressure, catching out Humanoid in a rotation in the river and slaying him, then standing their ground in a Mexican standoff and calmly securing a Rift Herald.

