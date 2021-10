Franz Wagner wasn’t about to let his opportunity go to waste despite the Orlando Magic trailing the New York Knicks by 31 points. The rookie from Michigan posted a team-high 16 points and 4 rebounds in 33 minutes. Eight of those points came in the third quarter when the Magic were able to cut the deficit to 24 points. It’s an encouraging sign, according to his rookie head coach, after Friday’s ...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO