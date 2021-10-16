CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

Imperial Valley Press Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against...

www.ivpressonline.com

US News and World Report

Pressure Mounts in Italy to Dissolve Neo-Fascist Group After Riots

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's government was under growing pressure on Monday to dissolve the Forza Nuova neo-fascist group involved in violent weekend protests against a government drive to make the COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all workers. Since its foundation in 1997, Forza Nuova has repeatedly been accused of using violence...
PROTESTS
wirenewsfax.com

Italy is in trouble because Neo-fascists use ‘no vax’ rage.

Extreme-right parties’ violent use of anger about Italy’s coronavirus restrictions has forced authorities to confront the country’s fascist heritage and is fueling fears that there will be another round of mobs trying force their way into Parliament. Anyone entering Italy’s workplaces must have had at least one dose of vaccines,...
PROTESTS
evalleytimes.com

Anti-Violence Vaccine and Rejection of Neo-Fascist Demonstrations in Italy

After the aggression demonstrations Green Pass protests last Saturday in Rome, Milan and other cities in ItalyPolice arrested 12 people on Sunday, including in the Italian capital (another in Milan and 57 reported). Two leaders of the far-right Forza Nua Considered relevant and / or responsible for the organization of this march Flew “correspondence bombs”(Basic explosion), stones and other objects against police and public buildings.
PROTESTS
dailynewsen.com

Multitudinarian demonstration in Rome to say never more fascism

A demonstration that is envisioned from a multitudinarian will march today through the center of Rome to protest against fascism and request the illegalization of movements arising from that ideology as Forza Nuova, a week after some of its members violently assaulted the headquarters of the main Italian union, The CGIL, during a protest antivacuna that degenerated in hard clashes with the police in the capital of the country.
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Pro-EU Rallies Draw Tens Of Thousands In Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping,...
PROTESTS
KEYT

Neo-fascists exploit ‘no-vax’ rage, posing dilemma for Italy

ROME (AP) — Italy is wrestling with how to deal with a neo-fascist party that has violently exploited anger over the government’s anti-COVID restrictions. After a mob of protesters destroyed a union headquarters in Rome, security officials on Wednesday were mapping out new strategies to prevent more violence this weekend. On Friday, Italy is expanding the use of its Green Pass, which shows a person’s vaccination status, to make it mandatory for employees who want to enter their offices. Unions back that as a way to make workplaces safe. On Saturday, Rome will see two marches — one to denounce the violence incited by leaders of the extreme-right Forza Nuova party and another to protest the Green Pass requirement to enter workplaces.
PROTESTS
104.1 WIKY

Italy’s unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest workers’ unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend’s violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, after thousands...
PROTESTS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Germany detains 2 ex-soldiers trying to form mercenary group

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Wednesday detained two former soldiers who are alleged to have tried to form a mercenary group that would have intervened in the military conflict in Yemen. Federal prosecutors said the men, identified only as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A. in keeping with Germany privacy...
MILITARY
Imperial Valley Press Online

Bulgaria makes virus pass mandatory for indoor venues

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is introducing a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” as a mandatory requirement for access to restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, gyms, clubs and shopping malls as the country faces a surge in coronavirus infections. Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov explained Tuesday that the new digital or paper health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Tens of thousands in Orban rally in Hungary capital Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies that have led to challenges to his power both in Hungary and the European Union.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Thousands of Islamists continue marching to Pakistan capital

Thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party Saturday departed the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd, a party spokesman and witnesses said. The group began their journey Friday with the goal of reaching the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Violent clashes erupted between security forces and Islamists in Lahore leaving at least...
PROTESTS
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
Columbian

Desperate Migrants’ Dangerous Journey

CALAIS, France — Mohammad and Jaber spend every day looking for the right truck, and this afternoon it feels like it could happen. This truck seems right. They scream to their friend to jump. He runs, latches on to the moving rig between the cab and the cargo compartment, and squeezes in. The truck doesn’t stop, meaning the driver hasn’t noticed.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

German parties aim to have new chancellor in early December

The three parties that hope to form Germany's new government said Thursday they aim to have the country's next chancellor in place in early December, but acknowledged that they face a complex task.The center-left Social Democrats environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal last week, which set out their priorities but left many open questions. If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her successor will be Olaf Scholz who propelled the...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Poland triggers an existential crisis for Europe

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The European Union faces a crisis that may prove its most existential threat yet. It has nothing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez to live in exile in Spain

Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez announced Friday he will go live in Spain, after the government of President Daniel Ortega tried to arrest him and banned his latest book. The 79-year-old writer served as vice president during Ortega’s first government from 1985 to 1990. But in the mid-1990s he distanced himself from Ortega, along with other intellectuals and former guerrillas.Ramírez retired from politics in 1996, but continues to be an important voice in the country. In September, Ortega’s government issued an arrest warrant for him for “acts that foment and incite hatred and violence.” Ramírez had...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Italy's Salvini slams migrant trial, Richard Gere to testify

Italy's former interior minister and far-right leader Matteo Salvini went on trial Saturday for allegedly illegally blocking over 100 migrants in dire sanitary conditions from disembarking from a rescue ship. On the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Judge Roberto Murgia said all the witnesses submitted by the parties would be allowed to testify, including US actor Richard Gere -- who made a humanitarian visit to the ship -- and Italy's former prime minister Giuseppe Conte. Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party who is known for an "Italians first" policy, is charged with kidnapping and abuse of office for using his position as interior minister to detain the 147 migrants at sea in August 2019. The hearing was largely procedural and lasted less than three hours before Murgia set the next hearing for December 17.
IMMIGRATION

