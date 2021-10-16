City explores option of giving some families monthly $500 stimulus payments for 3 years
By WKRC
WKRC
7 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WKRC) - As experts debate the best way to pull families out of poverty, one Michigan city is considering a program that could give dozens of families a leg up in addition to providing...
Many eligible Americans are working on getting their fourth stimulus check redeemed or approved. This includes the $1,400 petition for Social Security recipients and the $500 to $1,100 Golden State Stimulus checks for Californians. According to an earlier report, studies proved that Americans need a fourth stimulus check. Many continue...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan -- the United States’ high-five to the world -- has always been deeply important to American politics. At a campaign event in March 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the crowd, “All roads to the White House lead through Michigan.”. In the grand scheme of things,...
Cities fuel innovation and job growth, not only within the city itself, but the surrounding suburbs and exurbs as well. Large metropolitan areas grab most of the attention, but smaller cities are just as appealing and can be just as attractive as their larger brethren. Like the smaller cities listed here. To attract businesses and […]
Educational attainment in America affects a number of aspects of life. Among them are lifelong income, poverty, where people live, and sometimes where their children go to school. Low income may mean people don’t even have enough for food. People without a high school education are generally worse off in terms of these outcomes. And […]
Fourth stimulus checks can be issued at any time by President Joe Biden, but in the meantime, many state and local governments are testing new ways to provide free money to those in need. Accumulating money is usually effortless and can be used in any way you want. Dozens of cities and districts already have their own pilot programs.
Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
HIGHLAND PARK (KCBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) – The largest tiny home village in the country and in California, which will serve as interim housing for people experiencing homeless, was set to open Thursday in Highland Park. While this can house almost 225 people, the village is one of about a half dozen...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is sending $15 billion per month to families between July and December of 2021. The payments families are receiving are $300 for children under 6 years old and $250 for children ages 6 to 17. The payments were made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. Married couples are eligible for the money if they make less than $150,000 per year. It is also fully refundable - you don't need to work in order to receive the money.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chances are you already know Maryland’s a great place to live. But did you know that Annapolis, Columbia and Frederick are among the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.?
That’s according to a new study compiled by Livability.com, which ranked the nation’s best cities based on a wide range of criteria including their economies, health, housing, infrastructure, and education.
Besides those factors, the study’s authors analyzed each city’s remote readiness, or how prepared it is to accommodate a workforce that works from home.
RELATED: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: Nearly 40 Maryland Cities Appear On 2021 List
Coming...
The next chapter in the continuous saga of 2021 as the stimulus payment year is already in the works. This one, though, will be a break from the narrative that the federal government has been promoting for more than a year. The quantity and frequency of people's next stimulus checks...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Hamilton County faces a major backlog in those seeking public housing help, while the area also has one of the widest gaps between white and Black people when it comes to homeownership. Those were two key takeaways from Thursday’s “Race, Wealth and Homeownership” symposium sponsored by Xavier...
ATLANTA - Some individuals in the city of Atlanta may soon be eligible for a monthly paycheck with no strings attached. "To provide eligible low- and moderate-income individuals with a monthly stipend of $500 per month for up to 12 months due to a memorandum of understanding," District 2 City Council Member Amir Farokhi read to the Atlanta City Council during their meeting this week.
If you're struggling to make ends meet, it might have something to do with where you live. It can be tough to stretch even a big paycheck far enough to pay for necessities and have money left over for...
How bad a problem is heavy drinking in America? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 16% of adults engage in binge drinking. Another 7% report heavy drinking. The health effects are profound. Among the short-term effects are car accidents. Among the longer-term problems are high blood pressure, cancer and memory problems. Drinking levels […]
The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Comments / 124