CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City explores option of giving some families monthly $500 stimulus payments for 3 years

By WKRC
WKRC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (WKRC) - As experts debate the best way to pull families out of poverty, one Michigan city is considering a program that could give dozens of families a leg up in addition to providing...

local12.com

Comments / 124

N
7d ago

What about the retired people who have worked their entire life and now have to watch every penny. Stop giving out the free money and force people to get back to work.

Reply(7)
59
Dawn Rehr
6d ago

wow really?? a whole 100 people out of how many? This has gotten beyond retarded.. yes I said retarded! Families with kids already getting tax breaks etc. Ah what difference does it make anyway.. it's all just a ploy anyway.

Reply(1)
16
Sheila
6d ago

Keep blowing smoke up people's butts.. Only people getting stimulus money are illegal immigrants and muslims and they are getting welfare food stamps and free housing while Americans pay for it.. Time to take a stand America... When do we say Enough is Enough... Time to take back our country and our government...

Reply
10
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These 25 Small Cities Are Flourishing During COVID-19

Cities fuel innovation and job growth, not only within the city itself, but the surrounding suburbs and exurbs as well. Large metropolitan areas grab most of the attention, but smaller cities are just as appealing and can be just as attractive as their larger brethren. Like the smaller cities listed here. To attract businesses and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated City in the Country

Educational attainment in America affects a number of aspects of life. Among them are lifelong income, poverty, where people live, and sometimes where their children go to school. Low income may mean people don’t even have enough for food. People without a high school education are generally worse off in terms of these outcomes. And […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
honknews.com

Cities Preparing to Give Free Cash Between Issuance of Stimulus Check

Fourth stimulus checks can be issued at any time by President Joe Biden, but in the meantime, many state and local governments are testing new ways to provide free money to those in need. Accumulating money is usually effortless and can be used in any way you want. Dozens of cities and districts already have their own pilot programs.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Miserable Cities in America, According to Residents

Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Poverty#Wkrc#The American Rescue Plan#The Los Angeles Times
foxbaltimore.com

Stimulus update - This plan would end payments for 37 million children

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is sending $15 billion per month to families between July and December of 2021. The payments families are receiving are $300 for children under 6 years old and $250 for children ages 6 to 17. The payments were made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. Married couples are eligible for the money if they make less than $150,000 per year. It is also fully refundable - you don't need to work in order to receive the money.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Maryland Cities Among ‘Top 100 Best Places To Live In America’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chances are you already know Maryland’s a great place to live. But did you know that Annapolis, Columbia and Frederick are among the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.? That’s according to a new study compiled by Livability.com, which ranked the nation’s best cities based on a wide range of criteria including their economies, health, housing, infrastructure, and education. Besides those factors, the study’s authors analyzed each city’s remote readiness, or how prepared it is to accommodate a workforce that works from home. RELATED: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: Nearly 40 Maryland Cities Appear On 2021 List Coming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

Program could give some Atlanta residents monthly paycheck

ATLANTA - Some individuals in the city of Atlanta may soon be eligible for a monthly paycheck with no strings attached. "To provide eligible low- and moderate-income individuals with a monthly stipend of $500 per month for up to 12 months due to a memorandum of understanding," District 2 City Council Member Amir Farokhi read to the Atlanta City Council during their meeting this week.
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Drunkest County in America

How bad a problem is heavy drinking in America? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 16% of adults engage in binge drinking. Another 7% report heavy drinking. The health effects are profound. Among the short-term effects are car accidents. Among the longer-term problems are high blood pressure, cancer and memory problems. Drinking levels […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
FARMINGTON, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy