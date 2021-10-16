City explores option of giving some families monthly $500 stimulus payments for 3 years

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chances are you already know Maryland’s a great place to live. But did you know that Annapolis, Columbia and Frederick are among the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.? That’s according to a new study compiled by Livability.com, which ranked the nation’s best cities based on a wide range of criteria including their economies, health, housing, infrastructure, and education. Besides those factors, the study’s authors analyzed each city’s remote readiness, or how prepared it is to accommodate a workforce that works from home. RELATED: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: Nearly 40 Maryland Cities Appear On 2021 List Coming...

2 DAYS AGO