CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress, AZ

Guest Editorial: Congress needs to repeal the U.S. debt limit

By Guest Editorial
Yuma Daily Sun
 9 days ago

The Los Angeles Times on Oct. 8, on the danger of turning the debt limit into political theater:. Congratulations to Congress for avoiding economic catastrophe for another month or so. The Senate voted to increase the nation’s debt limit by $480 billion, and the House is expected to do the same....

www.yumasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yellowhammer News

Guest: Limited government and money

For centuries pharaohs, emperors, and kings ruled and made average folks do their bidding. The rise of political liberalism changed our conception of power, arguing that governments existed to serve the people. A new book argues we must bring liberal principles to our money. Government actions ultimately involve force, which...
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
Congress, AZ
Business
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
AFP

US budget deficit falls in 2021 to $2.8 tn as economy recovers

The US budget deficit narrowed slightly in the past year as the economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, falling $360 billion to $2.8 trillion, the government reported Friday. The result for the fiscal year ended September 30 was far better than expected a few months ago, but just shy of the record set in 2020 during the worst of the health crisis that shuttered businesses nationwide and caused millions of layoffs. The improvement reflected a more than $600 billion increase in tax revenues as the economy was able to restart following the pandemic shutdowns, according to data from the Treasury Department and White House budget office. "Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, crediting the huge American Rescue Plan stimulus package approved early this year.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Debt#Federal Debt#The Los Angeles Times#Senate#House#Political Kabuki Theater#Gop#Social Security#Medicare#Treasury#Americans
WTAJ

US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second-highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion reached in 2020. The deficits in both years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic. The Biden administration said Friday […]
U.S. POLITICS
wa.gov

Treasurer Pellicciotti: Congress Must Reverse Trump-era Law that Limits Government Debt Refinancing

Washington state could keep a half billion dollars that will otherwise go to Wall Street in interest costs. Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti called on Congress today to reverse a 2017 Trump law that blocks states like Washington from fully refinancing all of its debt at more favorable interest rates. Given the current historically-low interest rate environment, Pellicciotti estimates that if this policy change is included in the Build Back Better reconciliation legislation, his office could save the people of Washington nearly a half billion dollars in lower interest costs on state bonds that are callable in the next three years alone. Trump signed this current prohibition into law after Congressional Republicans inserted the restrictive language in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pocono Record

Editorial: Congress struggles to build bridges, real and ideological

We'd hoped that passage of the popular, bipartisan infrastructure package would signal that, even in an era of rampant, damaging hyper-partisanship, our federal government could still accomplish something big, bold and meaningful. Over the summer it sure looked to us like the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Palm Beach Interactive

America's debt limit is no game

If, instead of going to Joe Biden, a bill to extend the debt limit depended on Donald Trump for a signature, does anyone believe Florida's Republican House and Senate members would be playing the same game of chicken with America's economic integrity? When will Floridians get tired of their congressmen and senators playing Stop-the-Music with the country's future? Next year, can we agree to elect people who will actually work for the best interests of the citizens of Florida and leave the games to those who are getting paid to play them?
PALM BEACH, FL
Gazette

Yellen sends Congress new warning on looming debt limit deadline

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that the federal government will suspend certain investments until Congress passes a long-term extension of the borrowing limit. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Yellen said the Treasury "will need to use certain extraordinary measures through December 3," which is when a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

Letter: U.S. needs increased debt limit

Who cares about the debt ceiling? We all should. Just like you and I charge our expenses on our credit cards in October and actually pay for those charges in November or even in later months, the debt ceiling is our responsibility to pay for charges that have already been made. And we have already spent the money. This is the duty of the federal government and ultimately our Senators: pay for the expenses already incurred.
U.S. POLITICS
WAMU

What The Debt Limit Debate Says About Dysfunction In Congress

Congress averted an economic disaster this week by raising the debt ceiling. But, for Norman Ornstein, how it played out has become “exhibit a” in proving the dysfunction of the country’s legislative body. Ornstein is one of the country’s foremost experts on Congress, having studied it for more than four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfgo.com

Biden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit, averting default

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation temporarily raising the government’s borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Without the increase in the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury had estimated it would run out of money to pay...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Signs Measure Raising the U.S. Debt Limit Until Dec. 3

Another partisan battle likely to unfold in a matter of weeks. McConnell told Biden that Democrats would have to go it alone. has signed a bill that provides a short-term increase in the U.S. debt limit, the White House said on Thursday night. His signature on the legislation, approved by...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy