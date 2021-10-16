Purdue trolled Iowa with hilarious ‘No. 2’ joke after stunning upset win

Purdue football marched into Iowa City, overpowered No. 2 Iowa and dealt the Hawkeyes their first loss of the 2021 season on Saturday with a 24-7 victory.

Getting upset by double digits against an unranked team, Iowa looked frazzled and played catch-up for most of the game, while its typically extremely dominant defense looked like a shell of what fans have come to expect. Purdue put up 464 total yards compared with the Hawkeyes’ 271, and Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell went 30-for-40 and threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Iowa passer Spencer Petras threw four interceptions, including two late in the fourth quarter to help seal Purdue’s upset win.

So as Purdue handed the Big Ten’s highest-ranked team a huge defeat on its home field, the Boilermakers’ football Twitter account dealt another blow with one perfect tweet.

Purdue football’s social media producer — or whoever was responsible for this brilliance — deserves a raise. This amazing tweet is accurate not just because the Boilermakers overwhelmed the Hawkeyes, but also because Iowa’s top-2 ranking lasted only a week.

Just fantastic content from Purdue after knocking off the No. 2 team in the country, and college football fans thought so too.

