20 Brutal Burpee Workouts Every Athlete Should Try

Everyone has different ways of decompressing and relieving stress. Some people take baths, others journal, some like to spend time with family and friends, and others like to practice meditation or breathwork. And that's just a few of the ways you can turn down the cortisol. But let's not forget another popular option that is good for you mentally and physically: getting a workout in. Yes, breaking a sweat can really do wonders for your stress levels. In fact, it can decrease any tension you're feeling and elevate your mood, all thanks to those endorphins. Plus, if you've ever had some pent-up tension or worries, going hard during a sweat session can just feel so good and freeing. The Mayo Clinic says that regular exercise can "increase self-confidence, improve your mood, help you relax, and lower symptoms of mild depression and anxiety." It can help you sleep better, too.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO