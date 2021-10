Miranda Lambert is a country girl through and through – right down to her stunning Tennessee home which comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm. The singer has owned a few properties around the Nashville area and is even in the process of building a new dream house for her and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. One property that she is believed to still own is a breathtaking abode near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO