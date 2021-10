The further out, the better for both Bakersfield and LA Valley's attackers Tuesday evening. Both teams struggled to string together passes in the offensive zone and generate shots inside the box, but LA Valley's Selin Hacoian and Jessica Romero lobbed long-range volleys into the back of the net early, and the Monarchs held on for a 2-1 win on the road at BC.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO