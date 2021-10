ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — St. Joseph police have been seeing more and more dangerous overdoses, such as the one that led to the death of a Chillicothe teen earlier this week. St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally says opioid overdoses have become such a problem concerned citizens have begun holding an annual opioid awareness event each August at Civic Center Park. Connally made a point to attend this year.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO