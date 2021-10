Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he's in the dark over reports of signing Daniel Alves. With his contract expiring at Sao Paulo, Alves has offered himself to Barca. The former Barca fullback has spoken openly about returning to the Catalans. Asked at today's Champions League presser, Koeman said: "No one has told me about him or the possibility of him coming, so I don't like to answer about this."

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO