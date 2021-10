The Southern defense was hard to watch last week, and coach Jason Rollins and the defensive staff have a lot of patching up to do. It would help to get some injured players such as DT Davin Cotton and S Tamaurice Smith back, and Jakoby Pappillion’s return from the targeting DQ will be a boost. But there’s way more to it than that. The Jaguars looked lost against a freshman QB last week, and there was too much space between defenders and receivers and too much grab-tackling. It would help to get more of a pass rush. Jordan Lewis was quiet last week.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO