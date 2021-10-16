CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After months in lockdown, a weary world is ready to dance

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the depths of the pandemic -- even when the world locked down, leaving billions isolated and desolated -- there were those who danced. “I did not stop dancing for a second,” says Federico Carrizo, who competed in the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires last month. “In the kitchen,...

wkzo.com

Melbourne readies to exit world’s longest COVID-19 lockdowns

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown on Thursday night after Victoria state hit a key vaccination target, with pubs, restaurants and cafes racing to reopen their doors to fully vaccinated customers. Melbourne’s residents have been enduring their sixth pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Sydney lockdown ends after 106 days

Elated Sydneysiders were emerging from almost four months of "blood, sweat and no beers" early Monday as a long coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Australia's largest city. Sydney's more than five million residents have been subjected to a 106-day lockdown, designed to limit the march of the highly transmissible Delta variant. With new infections now falling -- New South Wales state recorded 477 cases on Sunday -- and more than 70 percent of over-16s double vaccinated, Sydney was dusting off the cobwebs. A handful of venues -- including some bars and slot machine rooms -- planned to open at 12:01 am local time to vaccinated customers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
ADVOCACY
State
California State
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Gives Tour of New Home Amid Rumors of Series Exit

Fans of Little People, Big World are worried that stars Zach and Tori Roloff are considering leaving the TLC show after the couple purchased a house In Washington state after living for years in Portland, Oregon. Tori showed off some of the furniture In their new place on her Instagram story on Saturday, posting a boomerang of a white credenza and mirror. "Wow, I'm obsessed," she captioned the video, tagging designer JC Farmhouse Design Company. Roloff purchased the item while shopping at The Great Junk Hunt market with a friend.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Rain is about to set off the 'tick time bomb' in California

Bay Area outdoor lovers are welcoming the first storms of the season with mixed emotions. California’s parched landscapes clearly need the water, but then again, it’ll put a literal damper on our time in nature. And even when storms pass, some fear that a new problem will emerge. “While I’m...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Miserable Cities in America, According to Residents

Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
POLITICS
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Did Kenny Go Back To The U.S. After Emotional Talk With Armando?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking. The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida. Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!
TV SERIES

