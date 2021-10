Mohamed Salah said he couldn’t decide which of his two individual wonder goals this month was better after the Liverpool forward scored his second goal of the season contender in as many games in his side’s 5-0 win at Watford. Salah dribbled past several Watford defenders before curling a sublime finish into the far corner for his second moment of magic in quick succession following his solo strike in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City before the international break. Salah scored in his sixth Premier League match in a row and netted his seventh of the season as Liverpool hit...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO