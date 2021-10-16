CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

New security camera program can help solve crimes

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. residents have a new chance to help officers solve crimes with a new security camera program. The Riley...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Arrest Report for Oct. 22, 2021

The following is a summary of arrests for October 21, 2021 as of 9 a.m. Arrests are made by the Riley County Police Department unless noted. Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. CEINA JOLIE KRAMM, 16, WAMEGO Possession of marijuana; Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Human trafficking: Police find 14 stacked in van in SW Kansas

SEWARD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged human trafficking. On Thursday, police stopped a westbound mini van on U.S. 54 in Liberal, according to a media release. Through the investigation officers also found 14 passengers in the vehicle who were being smuggled through the United States by a criminal organization, according to the release.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

State reports death of 32-year-old Kansas inmate

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Lansing Correctional Facility resident Lawrence A. Brown, Jr., died Friday after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, in Leavenworth where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Police: Counterfeit cash reported again in parts of Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in southwest Kansas. According to a social media report from Garden City Police, the fake money is making the rounds again. They urged the public to pay attention to the money you are being handed. In these counterfeit examples, the $50...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Police#Wibw Tv
Little Apple Post

(Under)car jacking at Blueville Nursery

On October 19, Blueville Nursery at 4539 Anderson in Manhattan reported someone cut off and stole the catalytic converter from a 2009 Ford F350 truck. The estimated loss in this theft is $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
Little Apple Post

Kansas man sentenced for series of armed robberies

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man from Overland Park, Kansas, was sentenced Tuesday to 19 years in federal prison for a series of armed robberies in Kansas City and Grandview, Missouri, three years ago. U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs sentenced 28-year-old Joshua West, who pleaded guilty in April to...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy