New security camera program can help solve crimes

On October 19, Blueville Nursery at 4539 Anderson in Manhattan reported someone cut off and stole the catalytic converter from a 2009 Ford F350 truck. The estimated loss in this theft is $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO