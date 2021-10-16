Andy Schafermeyer's Adventures Afield: Pups can be great partners in the outdoors

Learning how to standup paddleboard with your dog can seem daunting, but it’s easier than you might think. Many dogs pick up the sport as quickly as their humans. The trick is making the learning process fun while keeping safety in mind. This means having the right gear, being a confident paddleboarder so you can inspire confidence in your pooch, and training your dog to understand the board is a place to chill out and let you do all the work. Master that and you’ll be well on your way to creating an even stronger bond with your pup.

