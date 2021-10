The Indianapolis Colts needed that one. On Sunday back at home inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts (2-4) throttled the Houston Texans (1-5) by a score of 31-3. The Colts were coming off of a low point in the season that could've buried them after relinquishing a three-score lead in the second half last week to ultimately lose in overtime. This win was the pick-me-up that the Colts needed to get back on track.

