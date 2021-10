The Pittsburgh Steelers won their second game of the 2021 seaaon on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, and they were one of two AFC North teams to win in Week 5. On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers 25-22 at home. In the loss, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 26 of his 38 total pass attempts for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times on Sunday by the Packers defense.

