CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (10/17/21)

By Anna Meyers
WETM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday’s Pollen Outlook (10/17/21) If you have a news tip or a...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourbasin.com

Feeling like Fall with a Mostly Sunny Sunday- 10-17-21

Sunday has arrived and so far this cool weekend is bringing in fall like temperatures to the Permian Basin. As the day progresses skies will begin to clear into the afternoon bringing in warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s to 80s throughout the West Texas region. With the today...
ENVIRONMENT
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER SUNDAY 10-17-21

Local weather report for Sunday, October 17. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 51° to a high of 74°. Sunrise is 6:51 AM and Sunset 6:14 PM . Sunny . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 0% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Pollen
discoverestevan.com

Snowfall Expected This Weekend With Potential Freeze

Some precipitation is to be expected this weekend, and some of that will come down in a style that might not be too welcome for anyone hoping for a warmer fall. We're likely to see snow falling this weekend, with a low-pressure system on its way from the west that will arrive over Estevan on Saturday and stick around for Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking storms this weekend, severe threat Sunday

TODAY: Showers and a few storms for the southern half of the area. Highs in the low 60s. Another round of storms will fire up tonight in northern Missouri and bring heavy rainfall and a threat for hail. SUNDAY MORNING: More showers and storms to start, then isolated showers late...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KGUN 9

Cold front moves in Monday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday looks to be another pleasant day with some passing clouds and high temperatures in the mid 80s. You may also notice an uptick in afternoon breezes, but the winds really pick up Monday. This is due to a strong Pacific system which will extend just far enough south to bring our area a slight chance of light showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler that day with highs in the low 70s in Tucson and a chilly Wednesday morning dipping into the 40s.
TUCSON, AZ
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/23/21)

Waking up to a chilly and cloudy start Saturday morning. Moisture levels increase as low pressure passes by from the Great Lakes. A stray shower is likely Saturday afternoon with cloud cover holding out. High temperatures today reaching the mid 50’s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Late afternoon through the overnight, mostly cloudy conditions as stray showers move out to our east. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 30’s.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Wednesday’s Fur-cast (10/13/21)

Wednesday’s Fur-cast (10/13/21) If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Weather Matters with Matthews (10/17/21): Watch vs. Warning

Hello everyone! Welcome to another episode of Weather Matters with Matthews. Today, I will give a brief comparison between a watch and a warning. Yesterday, the Twin Tiers has had some active weather. This resulted in the National Weather Service issuing many watches and warnings. What is the difference between the two?
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Mild Thursday, cooler Friday

Weak wave moving through the region bringing added cloud cover through late day Wednesday. Limited moisture coming along with this wave, coming in the form of mainly just a few sprinkles through the evening hours. Clouds scatter after sunset, then return late overnight as our next weather-maker draws closer to the region. Lows near 50 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Inwood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Inwood: Friday, October 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 23: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 24: Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday,
INWOOD, WV
WETM

Forecast Discussion 10/21/21 AM: One more warm day

We are waking up on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Sprinkles/light shower possible into the early morning Thursday. Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds throughout the day before a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures ahead of the cold front reaching to near 70 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Cold front then moves through heading into the evening, which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy