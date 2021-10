After a tough loss in Game 1 on Friday, the Red Sox will look to respond and even the series with the Astros in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon. With much of the Sox bullpen seeing action on Friday, Boston needs Nate Eovaldi to pitch deep into Saturday’s contest — the righthander has pitched at least five innings in both of his postseason starts, but was roughed up to the tune of 11 hits and five earned runs in his only start against the Astros this season. Luis Garcia will throw for Houston; the rookie threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Sox on June 1.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO