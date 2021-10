If I were Fuente, I would do the following for the VT football program and Hokie Nation. Starting Immediately, I would take a 40% Paycut. The pay at this level should be performance based to some degree. The fact that it really isn't, and knowing that he has not delivered, I would accept a 40% paycut in order to help the Virginia Tech football program and to do the honorable thing.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO