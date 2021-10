EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 10, 2021) – Senior Michael Robinson Juan Fradera are tied for sixth place at the Bucknell Fall Invitational after shooting a 69 (-1), while the Mount St. Mary's men's golf team sits in fourth place after shooting a combined score of 279 (-1). Youngstown State and Monmouth lead the team leaderboard after shooting a 276 (-4), while Monmouth's Ron Robinson leads the player leaderboard after the first day of competition with a 64 (-6). SophomoreHank Schaefer is tied for 16th place after shooting a first-round score of 70 (E), while freshman Devin Smith shot a 71 (+1) to be tied for 26th place. Freshman Aaron Sorkin and junior Sergio Quijano Sanin sit tied for 48th place, shooting a score of 74 (+4) on the day.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO