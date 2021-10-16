CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mon Amour gameplay

Cover picture for the articleGameplay is in for Mon Amour, Onion Games’ insta-death kissing-action title. Earlier in the week, the title was published on Switch. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. There’s a 99% chance you’ll instantly die as soon as you press start… that’s Mon Amour!. Welcome to our...

nintendoeverything.com

Creepy Tale 2 Switch gameplay

Following its release on Switch this week, Creepy Tale 2 has received a lengthy gameplay video. The game made it to Nintendo’s console on Thursday. Check out the following overview for Creepy Tale 2:. Once upon a time, young Lars left his father’s cabin to rescue his little sister, spirited...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Gleylancer Switch gameplay

Gleylancer, a 1992 shoot ’em up for the SEGA Mega Drive, is about to make a comeback on Switch and some gameplay has now surfaced. Nearly 20 minutes of footage is available. In the year 1992, Gleylancer was released as an iconic space shooter. Our heroine pilot decides to hijack...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

They Always Run Gameplay Trailer

Alawar Premium have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming 2D action-adventure, They Always Run. In They Always Run you control Aidan, a three-armed mutant bounty hunter. Track down the most dangerous bounties in the galaxy so you can get paid, upgrade your gear, and take on more valuable contracts. Use your third arm to wield additional weapons, throw objects and enemies, and manipulate the environment.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Crown Switch gameplay

We’ve got a good chunk of Switch gameplay from Monster Crown, the new Pokemon-inspired RPG. Our video showcases a half hour of footage. Unravel Crown Island’s dark story as you create your own monster legacy. With a history of sadistic rulers and heroic saviors, the island faces another threat in the form of a malicious young woman seeking power. It’s up to you and the monsters you make pacts with to prevent the return of tyranny. Will your decisions make you a savior or a dark messiah?
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Mon Amour is the most crazed, loved up take on Flappy Bird you'll ever see

It's been a banner week for Japanese indie game releases. First we had the delightful puzzle platformer ElecHead, now we have the latest from Onion Games, Mon Amour. It's a one-button score attack game in the same vein as Flappy Bird, only instead of piloting a dumpy chicken through a bunch of green pipes, here you're guiding a spinning, mustachioed man toward dozens of smoochable women. But before you arch that eyebrow at its somewhat questionable premise, yes, this is another entry from Onion Games where kissing saves the day, following in the esteemed footsteps of Chulip and Dandy Dungeon - and yes, it is every bit as mad and baffling (and exquisitely designed) as you'd expect.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Propnight: 16 Minutes of Gameplay

Check out 16 minutes of Propnight gameplay from the point of view of both the killer and the survivors. Propnight is a asymmetric multiplayer PC game in which four teenage survivors must escape from a nightmare while being stalked by a player-controlled killer, whilst also allowing the survivors to Prop Hunt-style transform into other objects!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dungeon Encounters Switch gameplay

Now that Dungeon Encounters has released on Switch, we have a good look at gameplay. Today’s video shows off 23 minutes of footage. For those that haven’t heard of Dungeon Encounters previously, check out the following overview:. An otherworldly labyrinth has suddenly appeared on the outskirts of a quiet town....
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Murder House Switch gameplay

We now have a good chunk of gameplay for Murder House, a PS1 style survival horror game. It ended up on Switch yesterday as a surprise release. Here’s an overview of Murder House with additional information:. A news crew breaks into the old abandoned home of an executed serial killer...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Youtubers Life 2 Switch gameplay

Starting today, Youtubers Life 2 will be available on Switch, and we have a good chunk of gameplay. A video has come through showcasing a half hour of footage on Nintendo’s console. We have the following overview for Youtubers Life 2:. BECOME THE TRENDSETTER WITH YOUR VIDEOS!. Create your own...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Regency Solitaire gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Regency Solitaire, the Switch title offering classic solitaire gameplay with a story and mixing in other mechanics. Grey Alien Games made its title available on the system earlier this week. For more on Regency Solitaire, read up on the following overview:. Experience the romance of...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Danganronpa Decadence overview trailer

With the game’s launch of December 3rd looming closer, Spike Chunsoft has seen fit to release a new trailer for Danganronpa Decadence. As a collection of four games from the series, including three mainline games and the board-game style experience Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, there will be a lot of content to get through regarding this visual novel series. Check out what mysteries you’ll be involved in with the trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lenegis - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the Lenegis - Maintenance Passageway area for the Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows gameplay

Puzzle platformer Tandem: A Tale of Shadows arrives on the Switch eShop today. Check out some gameplay footage and additional details below the break. Here’s an overview for Tandem: A Tale of Shadows in case you missed it:. Thomas, the eldest of the Kane children, mysteriously disappeared when he was...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Cricket 22 gets trailer highlighting gameplay and controls

Publisher Nacon and developer Big Ant Studios are back with a new trailer for Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes that focus on the game’s new controls and gameplay mechanics. This comes following the title’s first unveiling earlier in the month. Here’s some information about the game:. Not...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Sheepo launch trailer

Top Hat Studios has shared a launch trailer for Sheepo, a new Metroidvania platformer. The game just landed on Switch today. Sheepo is a quirky metroidvania platformer featuring a shape-shifting sheep-thing, who must traverse an uncharted planet in order to collect samples of each living species. You are Sheepo, and...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon vol. 165 – Obariyon

Atlus has released the latest daily demon video for Shin Megami Tensei V. The latest highlighted demon is Obariyon, check out the video and some additional lore details below the break. Here is some of the real world history behind the demon Obariyon, courtesy of the Megami Tensei Wiki:. The...
COMICS
nintendoeverything.com

Aeterna Noctis gets “Weapon Upgrades” teaser trailer

Aeternum Game Studios is back with a new teaser trailer for Aeterna Noctis that focuses on the game’s weapon upgrades. It also provides a new look at the 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania game in general. Here’s some information about the project:. Aeterna Noctis is a challenging 2D hand-drawn action platformer, a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Saints Row Reboot on Extensive Gameplay

Gameplay from the new Saints Row has appeared in the web. It illustrates the direction in which the gameplay will go in the reboot of the popular series. Release Date: February 25, 2022. Game Informer magazine's YouTube channel published an extensive gameplay from Saints Row, the game set to reboot...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Switch gameplay

Gameplay has emerged for the Switch version of Dying Light: Platinum Edition, Techland’s open world zombie survival title. The video contains about a half hour of footage. For more on Dying Light: Platinum Edition, read the following overview:. Rove an infected world where only the strongest will make it. Master...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Brain Meltdown: Into Despair gameplay

Side-scrolling action game Brain Meltdown: Into Despair arrives on Switch next week. Check out some gameplay with the video below. In case this is your first time seeing Brain Meltdown: Into Despair, here’s an overview for the game:. 「Brain Meltdown – Into Despair」 features a unique concept gameplay, which challenges...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

