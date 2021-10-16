Mon Amour gameplay

It's been a banner week for Japanese indie game releases. First we had the delightful puzzle platformer ElecHead, now we have the latest from Onion Games, Mon Amour. It's a one-button score attack game in the same vein as Flappy Bird, only instead of piloting a dumpy chicken through a bunch of green pipes, here you're guiding a spinning, mustachioed man toward dozens of smoochable women. But before you arch that eyebrow at its somewhat questionable premise, yes, this is another entry from Onion Games where kissing saves the day, following in the esteemed footsteps of Chulip and Dandy Dungeon - and yes, it is every bit as mad and baffling (and exquisitely designed) as you'd expect.

