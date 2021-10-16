This fog-resistant transparent face shield provides ergonomic comfort for sustained wear in the new normal

Wash your face with something eco-friendly: the HUNN Denmark sustainable face towel. Made of JFA 360 recycled yarn, these towels are totally water resistant. What’s more, they also save on water and electricity. Made with an environmentally friendly manufacturing process, they also reduce your utility use and costs. Available in a set of three colors—Chocolate Therapy, Sun Kissed, and Coconut Wave—these towels work well for all skin types. While most face towels should be washed after each use, this antibacterial one uses CottPure5 technology that remains on it for more than 100 washes. Because they stay clean for so much longer than standard ones, you don’t have to wash them as often. So you can save up to 9,000 liters of water a year! Overall, the HUNN collection is antibacterial, sustainable, and skin-friendly.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO