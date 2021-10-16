CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This fog-resistant transparent face shield provides ergonomic comfort for sustained wear in the new normal

By Gaurav Sood
yankodesign.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SafeSpace Shield is an ultra-secure, sealed, and extremely comfortable all-day face shield that elevates your personal protection from pathogens, without any fogging issues. This intuitive face shield designed with precise engineering is tailored for all the frontline individuals including medical professionals, teachers, workers, kids, and people who are frequently in...

www.yankodesign.com

