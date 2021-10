HARRIMAN - Meigs County's volleyball season came to a sudden stop Monday as the Lady Tigers suffered a three-set loss to Harriman in the Region 2 semifinals. Meigs lost the first set 25-21 in a back and forth start to the match. The first-set win fired up the Lady Devils and they carried that momentum to the second set and won another close set 25-22. Meigs trailed for most of what turned out to be the final set of the season and lost 25-16.

MEIGS COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO