It’s probably too early to say the season is hanging in the balance, but a loss here all but knocks Southern out of the West Division race in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The flip side is that a victory propels the Jaguars right back into the race, owning a tiebreaker with Prairie View and a chance the next week to do the same to Alcorn State. Southern’s road schedule is done, with no more games outside of Louisiana. That’s an advantage the Jaguars need to seize and squeeze. There should be enough homecoming juice to create a hostile environment and maybe have a residual effect throughout this crucial four-game homestretch.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO