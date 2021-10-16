Fields, big-play defense lead SC State past Morgan State

HOUSTON -- Felix Harper threw three touchdown passes, two of them to CJ Bolar, and ran for another score and Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 44-27 in a game delayed at the start by lightning on Saturday night. Harper was 23-of-31 passing for 211 yards and Bolar caught seven passes...
-Travis Dye, Oregon, became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score a TD on four consecutive carries during the 10th-ranked Ducks' 34-31 win over UCLA. -Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, accounted for 495 yards and six TDs to help the Cavaliers beat Georgia Tech 48-40. -Sam Hartman, Wake Forest,...
HOUSTON -- Lindsey Scott Jr. rushed for 135 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter to get Nicholls started toward a 44-14 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night. Scott finished with 214 yards passing and 161 yards on the ground. Freshman Collin Guggenheim had his first...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Miles Hastings threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jr. Gilliam had 109 yards rushing and a score and FCS No. 10-ranked UC Davis beat Cal Poly 24-13 on Saturday night. The Aggies' win, coupled with Eastern Washington's 35-34 loss at home against Weber State, puts...
BEAUMONT, Texas -- Darius Hale rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns and Central Arkansas rolled to a 49-38 victory over Lamar in the ASUN-WAC Challenge on Saturday. Hale helped stake the Bears (3-4, 2-2) to a 35-7 halftime lead with a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter and scoring runs of 2 and 69 yards in the second. His rushing total is second all-time in school history - trailing only Blake Veasley's 292-yard effort against Lamar in 2015. Hale's final TD run was a 67-yarder that put Central Arkansas up 49-23 with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Hale did his damage on 22 carries. Kylin James added 112 yards and a TD on 11 carries as the Bears piled up 350 yards on the ground. James also threw a 42-yard TD pass to Tyler Hudson to cap a 21-point first quarter. Breylin Smith was 17-of-30 passing for 149 yards with one interception.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and Jalen Wydermyer added two TD catches as No. 17 Texas A&M built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 44-14 rout of South Carolina Saturday night. The star rushing duo of Isaiah Spiller and...
RUSTON, La. -- Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and No. 24 UTSA celebrated its first national ranking with a 45-16 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Harris was 12 of 20 for 193 yards, with scoring passes of 75 and 10 yards to Franklin, to...
HOUSTON -- Alton McCaskill ran 25-yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston's defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday. The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At...
Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati. The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, and the Bearcats remain second.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Brennan Armstrong threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Virginia rallied from a slow start and beat Georgia Tech 48-40 on Saturday night, the Cavaliers' fourth straight victory. Armstrong connected with Dontayvion Wicks for touchdowns of 13 and 77 yards, Billy Kemp IV...
Officials were wrong to wipe out what would have been a game-winning 2-point play in overtime by Harvard after a replay review awarded Princeton a timeout, the Ivy League said Sunday. Princeton won 18-16 in five overtime periods. After Jack Smith hit Kim Wimberly with a pass to convert the...
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Luke Musgrave blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown, B.J. Baylor rushed for over 100 yards and a score, and Oregon State rallied from an early deficit to defeat Utah 42-34 on Saturday night. The Beavers (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) trailed at the half but scored touchdowns...
The latest from Week 7 of the NFL (all times EDT):. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be on the sideline when the undefeated Cardinals play Houston. Kyler Murray is trying to lead the Cardinals to their first 7-0 start since 1974, 14 years before the...
Detroit Pistons (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Detroit in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks averaged 14.7 points off...
It's been about checking boxes this season for the Wauconda football team. And so far, the Bulldogs are 2-0. "At the beginning of the year, we talked to our kids and they had three big goals: they wanted to win our conference (Northern Lake County Conference) and they wanted to go 9-0," Wauconda coach Dave Mills said. "And we're just checking those boxes off."
Timothy Christian realized that its best chance to score was going to come on a set piece -- so when it received one early in the second overtime during Saturday's scoreless Class 1A Lisle sectional championship game against Cristo Rey, it took advantage. On a play that started on a...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times Saturday night, leading No. 5 Ohio State to a 54-7 rout at Indiana. The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have won five straight overall, 25 in a row against conference foes including championship games and 27 straight against the Hoosiers - the longest active streak against a single opponent in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Ohio State also has won an FBS-leading 12 consecutive true road games and extended its conference record with a 15th straight double-digit road win against a league foe.
Arizona Coyotes (0-4-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (5-0-0, first in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -295, Coyotes +230; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Arizona Coyotes after Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-2 victory over the Flyers. Florida finished 37-14-5 overall...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian GalvÃ¡n had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night. GalvÃ¡n lofted an entry pass from the corner to Badji, who bounced a...
