Alexander leads Portland State past Idaho State, 31-10

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Miles Hastings threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jr. Gilliam had 109 yards rushing and a score and FCS No. 10-ranked UC Davis beat Cal Poly 24-13 on Saturday night. The Aggies' win, coupled with Eastern Washington's 35-34 loss at home against Weber State, puts...
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Luke Musgrave blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown, B.J. Baylor rushed for over 100 yards and a score, and Oregon State rallied from an early deficit to defeat Utah 42-34 on Saturday night. The Beavers (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) trailed at the half but scored touchdowns...
-Travis Dye, Oregon, became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score a TD on four consecutive carries during the 10th-ranked Ducks' 34-31 win over UCLA. -Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, accounted for 495 yards and six TDs to help the Cavaliers beat Georgia Tech 48-40. -Sam Hartman, Wake Forest,...
HOUSTON -- Felix Harper threw three touchdown passes, two of them to CJ Bolar, and ran for another score and Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 44-27 in a game delayed at the start by lightning on Saturday night. Harper was 23-of-31 passing for 211 yards and Bolar caught seven passes...
BEAUMONT, Texas -- Darius Hale rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns and Central Arkansas rolled to a 49-38 victory over Lamar in the ASUN-WAC Challenge on Saturday. Hale helped stake the Bears (3-4, 2-2) to a 35-7 halftime lead with a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter and scoring runs of 2 and 69 yards in the second. His rushing total is second all-time in school history - trailing only Blake Veasley's 292-yard effort against Lamar in 2015. Hale's final TD run was a 67-yarder that put Central Arkansas up 49-23 with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Hale did his damage on 22 carries. Kylin James added 112 yards and a TD on 11 carries as the Bears piled up 350 yards on the ground. James also threw a 42-yard TD pass to Tyler Hudson to cap a 21-point first quarter. Breylin Smith was 17-of-30 passing for 149 yards with one interception.
RUSTON, La. -- Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and No. 24 UTSA celebrated its first national ranking with a 45-16 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Harris was 12 of 20 for 193 yards, with scoring passes of 75 and 10 yards to Franklin, to...
HOUSTON -- Lindsey Scott Jr. rushed for 135 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter to get Nicholls started toward a 44-14 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night. Scott finished with 214 yards passing and 161 yards on the ground. Freshman Collin Guggenheim had his first...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian GalvÃ¡n had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night. GalvÃ¡n lofted an entry pass from the corner to Badji, who bounced a...
HOUSTON -- Alton McCaskill ran 25-yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston's defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday. The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and Jalen Wydermyer added two TD catches as No. 17 Texas A&M built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 44-14 rout of South Carolina Saturday night. The star rushing duo of Isaiah Spiller and...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times Saturday night, leading No. 5 Ohio State to a 54-7 rout at Indiana. The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have won five straight overall, 25 in a row against conference foes including championship games and 27 straight against the Hoosiers - the longest active streak against a single opponent in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Ohio State also has won an FBS-leading 12 consecutive true road games and extended its conference record with a 15th straight double-digit road win against a league foe.
The latest from Week 7 of the NFL (all times EDT):. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be on the sideline when the undefeated Cardinals play Houston. Kyler Murray is trying to lead the Cardinals to their first 7-0 start since 1974, 14 years before the...
Detroit Pistons (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Detroit in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks averaged 14.7 points off...
Milwaukee Bucks (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Milwaukee will play on Monday. Indiana went 34-38 overall and 7-5 in Central Division play last season. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game last season,...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tyler Van Dyke backed up his words. And Miami took a big step toward potentially salvaging its season. Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, to lead the Hurricanes past No. 18 N.C. State 31-30 on Saturday night - snapping what was a six-game losing streak against Power 5 opponents.
From 200 feet in the air, where this picture was made, teenage warriors can be seen taking the field as the sun sets on Benedetti Wehrli Stadium at North Central College. Crosstown rivals Naperville Central and Naperville North were preparing to face off in a battle two years in the making.
LINE: Lakers -6; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Los Angeles finished 25-17 in Western Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 40.4 bench points last season.
CARSON, Calif. -- Javier 'œChicharito" HernÃ¡ndez BalcÃ¡zar converted from penalty spot, Sebestian Lletget scored his first goal in more than five months and the LA Galaxy rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to tie 2-2 with FC Dallas on Saturday night. Lletget played a volley that redirected an arcing ball-in...
