Michael Andretti, the former Indy Car driver and current team owner linked with a move into Formula One, has been in talks with Haas team principal Gunther Steiner - but Steiner insists there was no mention of a buyout.Rumours have swirled around the F1 paddock about Andretti buying a substantial stake in Alfa Romeo, but nothing has yet come to pass. The American Andretti has also been linked to his home team Haas, but Steiner says “nothing concrete” is on the table.“I spoke with Michael a few times, not lately, honestly,” Steiner said, according to Crash.net ahead of the US...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO