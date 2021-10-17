On the Eve of a possible W?

Welcome to another edition of Honolulu Blue Kool Aid, where the occult meets Detroit sports. Content warning for extreme flippancy. Numbers lie, cheat, deceive and betray. Devils always love accounting and taxes; according to The Lesser Key of Solomon, the most notorious treatise on summoning the greater stations of hell, many are a duke, king and president who teach arithmetic, algebra and calculus. One of them must have created Microsoft Excel at one point; there needs be no other examples given, but we could continue on for quite a while if we’re being honest. Actual enjoyers of Excel and spreadsheets are advised to not chime in.
