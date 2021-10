Sometimes the right things come to you at the perfect time. For the artist Samantha Bittman, it was weaving, which she first discovered as a freshman undergraduate student at the Rhode Island School of Design. A friendly teaching assistant was a textiles major and used to share her projects. Bittman started to spend more time at the textile studio and was immediately hooked. “When I saw all of the yarns on the shelves and the loom room with rows of handweaving looms, I knew right away that it was exactly what I wanted to do,” she said.

