The police officers in Madagascar have whistles. They don't have cars. They don't have guns. They have a uniform and they have whistles. While living there, it was difficult to take them seriously. When people committed traffic violations and the whistles were blown, people generally just ignored them and kept driving. What could the police do? They had no recourse. If they weren't respected before a violation was committed, they definitely weren't going to be respected when trying to pull someone over to levy a fine.

