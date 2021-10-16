CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father killed newborn son because he became frustrated with his crying, “At some point he no longer cared and began intentionally harming the crying baby”

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the statement, the 28-year-old father was arrested and charged on Wednesday. Prosecutors say the dad is charged with killing his 5-week-old infant son after he spent weeks intentionally inflicting pain and torturing the child until he died. He is charged with one count of homicide by abuse and first-degree...

shreveportmag.com

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

