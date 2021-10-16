CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Purdue offensive lineman pours can of Bud Light over his face during win vs. No. 2 Iowa

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In what has been the most shocking development of the day so far, unranked Purdue dominated No. 2 Iowa by a score of 24-7. As...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State owns Michigan in undefeated matchups

This coming Saturday, undefeated Michigan will travel to East Lansing to take on undefeated Michigan State in a game that already has everyone talking. Jeanna Trotman of 7 Action News did some digging and this will be just the third time since 1961 that both teams are undefeated when they square off in their annual rivalry game.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Most Shocking#American Football#Boilerfootball
Detroit Sports Nation

DSN’s Associated Press Top 25 ballot for Week 9

Week 8 of the college football season is officially in the books and it is time to take a look at Detroit Sports Nation’s Week 9 Associated Press Top 25 ballot looks like. This is not necessarily what I believe the rankings will look like when they are released later today but, instead, what they SHOULD look like at this point of the season.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Most-hated NFL team among fans in Michigan is a no-brainer

Professional sports can be extremely polarizing, especially amongst fans who have been raised generation to generation to love one team and hate another. According study of posts on Twitter through the preseason, the most hated NFL team in the state of Michigan is none other than the division rival Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could lose another key player for rest of season

At this point it does not even seem possible for the Detroit Lions to lose another key player but according to Dan Campbell, that could happen. On Wednesday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said it’s possible that LT Taylor Decker is shut down for the remainder of the 2021 season as he continues to recover from his hand injury.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy