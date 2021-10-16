CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Your Two Cents for Oct. 16

Rapid City Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy were Rapid City schools closed Wednesday? Yes, a number of teachers couldn't get to school safely. Think this through — mainly there weren't enough custodians to remove the snow (better pay might help) and the bus drivers...

rapidcityjournal.com

Rapid City Journal

RCAS Board OKs first reading of cannabis policy; board member objects to national letter

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education swiftly approved a series of measures during Tuesday’s regular meeting in the City Hall Council Chambers. A board member, Breanna Funke, also asserted her strong opposition to a letter from the National School Boards Association requesting “federal assistance to stop threats and acts of violence against public schoolchildren, public school board members, and other public school district officials and educators.”
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Journal

State reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, including five in the Black Hills

Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Health reported that four women and five men died. One was in their 30s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s and four were over 70. There were two deaths each reported in Butte, Pennington and Marshall counties and one each in Lawrence, Brown and Minnehaha counties. There have been 72 deaths in October and 2,214 overall.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Rapid City Journal

Pennington County breaks ground on $6.2 million Crisis Stabilization Unit

Speakers highlighted community and partnership during the Crisis Stabilization Unit groundbreaking Thursday morning. Monument Health CEO Paulette Davidson said the partnerships created between the city, county, state and private entities and the actions the organizations took will keep families and the community together. “When they have a crisis, we shouldn’t...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Rapid City Journal

LADNER: Removing roadblocks for area ranchers

Today, our growers and ranchers face many roadblocks, and obstacles such as fluctuation of prices and costs related to production. However, the Agriculture (AG) community is facing an even more dangerous problem; the proposed soil reassessment that the Department of Revenue (DOR) is working on with SDSU. Though currently on...
AGRICULTURE
Rapid City Journal

GOODWIN:Special session packing a lot into a couple of days

Let’s start off with the announced Special Session for November 9 and 10, 2021. There are two subjects for the Special Session. Let’s start with impeachment proceedings of our Attorney General (AG). The title is an oxymoron. We here in good old South Dakota are going to conduct impeachment proceedings of our number one law enforcement officer.
POLITICS
Rapid City Journal

Dawes County 4-H conducts achievement ceremony

Sunday afternoon, the Dawes County Fairgrounds was home to a dessert bar and fellowship during the annual Dawes County 4-H Achievement Luncheon. Though there was no main meal this year, there were plenty of sweets to enjoy. In addition to the awards presentation, Senior Royalty King Ryan Vahrenkamp and Queen Jasmine Dyer were crowned.
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Rapid City Journal

DRURY: Teach a man to fish

“If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” The origin of this proverb is uncertain, but the implications are immense. Simple changes in the proverb from “give” to “teach” are the long-term differences between “a day” and “a lifetime”.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Redistricting session underway

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Steve Flower, Inside the Statehouse Every ten years, the nation has a census count. There is a reason for that dissemination of our population. The United States and concurrently the Alabama Constitution require a census to determine how many Congressional Seats each state will have. Then you also […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

