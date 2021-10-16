CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

A-Smith 3 TDs, Baylor beats future B12 foe, No. 19 BYU 38-24

perutribune.com
 7 days ago

WACO, Texas (AP) — Abram Smith and Dillon Doyle were quite a 1-2...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#B12#American Football#Baylor#Ap#Cougars
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy faces backlash from Alabama, Tennessee fans

Greg McElroy was the subject of criticism from both Alabama and Tennessee fans on Saturday, and appeared to spend part of halftime reading about it on social media. Fans in particular pointed out McElroy’s analysis on ESPN of a sideline play when Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. was tackled several steps out of bounds by Jeremy Banks. Meanwhile, Alabama fans appeared to not appreciate how McElroy spoke of Tennessee in light of Alabama’s performance.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy