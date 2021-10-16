A-Smith 3 TDs, Baylor beats future B12 foe, No. 19 BYU 38-24

After the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 52-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban finished his last interview on the field, and as usual, walked toward the Alabama tunnel. But, Saban quickly realized he wasn't ready to go home just yet. The coach turned around...
Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Nick Saban is notoriously short-tempered when it comes to media interactions. But during his press conference on Wednesday night, it appears one reporter may have found a soft spot with the Alabama head coach. Aaron Suttles, a Crimson Tide beat writer for The Athletic, asked Saban a question on Zoom...
"Requisite size, length. Natural ball skills with ability to track the ball down the field and make proper adjustments to leverage defenders out of the catch. Seems to flash in the most competitive moments. Plays both ways in 7-v-7, which is a bit surprising, but hates coming off the field. Mentality stands out.
LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
Greg McElroy was the subject of criticism from both Alabama and Tennessee fans on Saturday, and appeared to spend part of halftime reading about it on social media. Fans in particular pointed out McElroy’s analysis on ESPN of a sideline play when Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. was tackled several steps out of bounds by Jeremy Banks. Meanwhile, Alabama fans appeared to not appreciate how McElroy spoke of Tennessee in light of Alabama’s performance.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 8. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
