Letter: My personal freedom has not been violated

East Oregonian
 8 days ago

When I was a small child, I had an immunization on my arm for smallpox. I think I got it at school. There was no vaccination at the time for measles, mumps or whooping cough, and I had all those diseases, missing school for two weeks for each disease. Later, polio...

North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Vaccine mandates violate rights

So Ron Holscher (letter to the editor Sept. 30) wants to lecture us on kindness, greed and selfishness and how we should give up our rights and freedoms for the good of the country and common decency. Hold on just a minute here, where is the common decency to not issue mandates for vaccines for people for whatever their reason not to get one.
East Oregonian

Other views: The freedom to choose

Both my parents worked in the medical field at a time when house calls began after office hours were concluded. It was common for families needing medical attention to come to our home evenings and weekends. I grew up seeing too many examples of the bad side of the childhood...
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Freedoms based on what government deems important

Do you know that abortion is the leading cause of death in the U.S.? Our media focuses intensely and understandably on the victims of storms, military tragedies and alleged crimes. However, since Hurricane Ida swept ashore in Louisiana recently, 14,172 babies have been aborted in the US (multiplying the rate of 2,362 per day in the U.S. times six). This works out to 862,130 abortions per year in the U.S., making abortion by far the leading cause of death in our country. (Heart disease ranks second at 659,041, followed by cancer at 599,601.) Here’s a related fact: The CDC reports that over 21,000 infants died in the U.S. in 2018. This works out to 57 per day, which is obviously tragic. But 41 times more babies die from abortion each day than from all other causes combined. If 2,362 babies were to die today from any cause other than abortion, Americans would be appropriately appalled and demand that our elected officials do something to end such a tragedy. In protests against the Texas law and other pro-life legislation, I have often seen people carrying signs declaring, “my body, my choice.” Of course, a preborn baby cannot say the same. Here’s what I don’t get. Women scream “my body, my choice,” which they are free to believe, but when the government tells us you must be vaccinated, suddenly “my body, my choice” no longer matters? It seems our freedoms are only based on what the government deems important. It’s fair to say both subjects are important. If the phrase “my body, my choice” works for one, then why not for both?
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
Daily Mail

Veteran, 87, who'd had his booster shot caught COVID and died of a bleeding colon in isolation. Transfer from rural health center to larger hospital was delayed because its beds were filled with unvaccinated patients

A vaccinated veteran who'd had his booster shot caught CVODI and died of a bleeding colon after after he was delayed in being transferred from a rural health center to larger hospital because its beds were filled with unvaccinated patients. Bob Cameron, 87, passed away just after 6pm on Wednesday...
